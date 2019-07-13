UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Says Detected 2nd Rocket Launch From Gaza In 24 Hours

Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

Israeli Military Says Detected 2nd Rocket Launch From Gaza in 24 Hours

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had detected the second rocket launch from the Palestinian Gaza enclave in a day.

"A [rocket] launch from Gaza into the Israeli territory has been registered ... No warning has been declared in nearby settlements since the shelling represented to danger to them," the IDF said in a press release late on Friday.

There have been no reports on casualties or material damage caused by the rocket, which exploded at an abandoned border area.

Earlier in the day, the military said that another rocket had been fired from Gaza, which prompted alarm sirens to go off in two areas near the enclave border.

Since March 30, 2018, Palestinians have been holding large-scale anti-Israeli protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the Gaza border. The rallies usually escalate on Fridays, leaving dozens of people killed and injured. Moreover, Palestinians fire rockets and arson balloons from Gaza into the Israel territory, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by IDF.

