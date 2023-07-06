Israeli Military Says Fires Into Lebanese Territory in Response to Shelling of Border Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday it was firing into Lebanese territory in response to a projectile fired into its border area.

"A launch was carried out from Lebanese territory and exploded adjacent to the Blue Line (border separating Israel and Lebanon) in Israeli territory.

In response, the IDF is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory," the IDF said on Twitter.

Lebanon's National news Agency (NNA) reported that the IDF had already fired more than 15 shells, targeting the outskirts of two villages in the southeast of the country.