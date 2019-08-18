UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Says Intercepted 2 Out Of 3 Rockets Fired From Gaza

Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it has shot down two out of three rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, sirens started sounding in a number of Israeli border settlements and the town of Sderot.

"3 rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel, 2 of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. This is the 2nd consecutive night rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The launches from Gaza continue for a second day in a row. Overnight, the Israeli military intercepted another rocket fired by Palestinians and attacked Hamas' underground infrastructure in the region in response.

The IDF has not yet reported about its retaliation against the latest launches.

The tensions, meanwhile, followed Friday's clashes on the border with Gaza, which left at least 77 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

