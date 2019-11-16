UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Military Says Intercepted 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:10 AM

Israeli Military Says Intercepted 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two rockets had been fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave early on Saturday, adding that the projectiles had been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

"2:00AM [midnight GMT]: 2 rockets were fired from #Gaza toward the Israeli city of Beersheba. Both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, the forces said that air warning sirens were on in southern Israel.

Earlier this week, tensions in the area heightened as the killing of Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip, by Israel triggered multiple rocket attacks from Palestinian militants. Israel went on by holding air raids in Gaza. However, a ceasefire was reportedly achieved on Thursday.

Still, the rocket attacks continued on Friday with the IDF saying they had intercepted two rockets. The Israeli forces responded by striking targets of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Jihad Twitter Gaza From Top

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

6 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

6 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

5 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

7 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.