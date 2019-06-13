Israeli Military Says Intercepted Palestinian Rocket Launched From Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday they had intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory.

"One launch from the Gaza Strip into Israel has been registered.

The rocket has been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF added that the attack had triggered sirens in settlements located in the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza border.

The attack followed Israel's decision to restrict fishing for Palestinians off the Gaza Strip coast in the wake of arson balloon launches from the enclave into the Israeli territory on Wednesday.