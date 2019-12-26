Israeli Military Says Intercepted Rocket Launched From Gaza Amid Hanukkah Celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that they had shot down a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip amid the Hanukkah holiday.

Earlier in the day, IDF reported that sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, located near the border with Gaza.

"On Hanukkah, the festival of miracles, Israel's modern miracle ” the Iron Dome ” just intercepted a rocket mid-air after it was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians," the IDF tweeted.

The launch comes as Jews celebrate Hanukkah from December 22-30, a holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. after it was destroyed by the Syrian Greeks.