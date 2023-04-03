Israeli Military Says Intercepted Unidentified Aircraft Over Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that its fighter jet intercepted an unidentified aircraft over the Gaza Strip.

"Some time ago, an IDF fighter intercepted an unidentified aircraft over the Gaza Strip. The aircraft was spotted and monitored by a unit of the United States Air Traffic Control until the interception," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.

The aircraft neither invaded Israel's airspace, nor posed a threat to its citizens at any stage, according to the statement.

The IDF said on Sunday that its air force shot down an unidentified aircraft that allegedly entered Israeli airspace from Syria.

Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Sunday that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets launched an air strike on facilities in Syria's Homs province from the Mediterranean Sea, injuring four soldiers.