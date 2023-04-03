UrduPoint.com

Israeli Military Says Intercepted Unidentified Aircraft Over Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:28 PM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that its fighter jet intercepted an unidentified aircraft over the Gaza Strip.

"Some time ago, an IDF fighter intercepted an unidentified aircraft over the Gaza Strip. The aircraft was spotted and monitored by a unit of the United States Air Traffic Control until the interception," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.

The aircraft neither invaded Israel's airspace, nor posed a threat to its citizens at any stage, according to the statement.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the military, the drone had been sent by Iran. The report specified the drone had been downed using electronic warfare. The IDF usually does not disclose the details of such operations in order to keep the capabilities of its electronic warfare systems secret and prevent leaks of such information to Israel's enemies, the news outlet said.

The IDF is still analyzing the circumstances of the incident, and the drone itself was taken to a special center for study, the report added.

The drone incident occurred after a recent series of airstrikes on military targets in Syria that Iran attributed to Israel. In particular, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that an Iranian military adviser in Syria was killed on Friday near Damascus as a result of an attack by Israeli forces.

The IDF said on Sunday that its air force shot down an unidentified aircraft that allegedly entered Israeli airspace from Syria.

Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Sunday that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets launched an air strike on facilities in Syria's Homs province from the Mediterranean Sea, injuring four soldiers.

