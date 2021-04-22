Israeli Military Says Missile Fired From Syria Exploded in Air - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The missile launched from Syria toward Israel in the early hours of Thursday was not intercepted, as it exploded in the air, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

Early on Thursday, air raid sirens sounded in the Isareli village of Abu Qrenat, several miles from the Negev Nuclear Research Center.

The IDF said at the time that it struck targets in Syria in response to the launch of a missile that fell in the Negev desert.

"The initial investigation into the incident concerning the launch of a surface-to-air missile from Syria toward Israel shows that there was no actual interception. The launched missile exploded in the air, its fragments fell in the area of Negev," the IDF said.

According to the IDF, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed.