Israeli Military Says Mortar Rounds Fired From Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Two mortar shells were fired into Israel from the Palestinian exclave of Gaza on Wednesday night, the Israeli military said.

"2 mortars were just fired from #Gaza into #Israel," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

Air raid sirens went off in an unpopulated area.

Rockets and explosive air balloons were launched from Gaza into Israeli territory this week, prompting the IDF to hit targets on Tuesday allegedly belonging to the Hamas group that runs the exclave.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians boiled over last week after US President Donald Trump unveiled his "deal of the century." It met key Israeli demands but left the future of a separate Palestinian state in limbo.