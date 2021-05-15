Israeli Military Says Prevented Attempt to Launch Explosive-Laden Drone From Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) prevented an attempt to launch a drone filled with explosives from the Gaza Strip, the press service of the army said Saturday.

"The Israel Defense Forces prevented an attempt of Hamas to launch a drone filled with explosives in the direction of Israel from Gaza City. The drone was shot down, it fell on the launch pad, killing two operatives," the IDF press service said.