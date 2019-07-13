Israeli Military Says Rocket Fired From Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Sirens warning of an air attack were sounded in southern Israel on Friday night, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying a rocket was fired from Gaza.

"1 rocket was fired from Gaza towards Israel," the military said on Twitter.

Hamas militants in the Palestinian exclave have frequently fired rockets into southern Israel. The attacks are retaliated by Israeli forces.