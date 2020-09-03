Israeli Military Says Thwarted Terror Attack At Border With Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:10 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have prevented a terrorist act near the security fence on the border with Palestine's Gaza Strip by detaining a suspected attacker, the IDF press service said in a statement on Thursday.
"Last night, Israeli army servicemen arrested a terrorist and found a suspicious object near the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. Military personnel thwarted a terror attack, detaining the suspect," the press service said.
The IDF have seized an explosive device and a knife from the suspect, according to the service.
The suspect was taken into custody for questioning.