Israeli Military Says Total of 2,900 Rockets Were Fired From Gaza Strip, Half Intercepted

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) About 2,900 missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory since the start of the hostilities, around 1,150 of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, Israeli Air Force said on Sunday.

"As of 07:00 [04:00 GMT], since the beginning of operation "Guardians of the Walls", approximately 2,900 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, of which approximately 450 failed launches fell in the Gaza Strip. Iron Dome Air Defense soldiers have intercepted approximately 1,150 rockets," the military posted on Twitter.

So far, several civilians and one soldier were killed in Israel amid the conflict escalation.

In response to rocket attacks, Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes on military targets in the Gaza Strip, with Palestine reporting over 170 deaths, including more than 40 children.

The UN Security Council called a meeting on Sunday to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip. EU foreign ministers will have an extraordinary online meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said earlier in the day.