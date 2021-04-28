UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Military Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone Flying From Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Israeli Military Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone Flying From Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday they had downed an unmanned aircraft that they believe was launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

"Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel today.

In addition, we located another Hezbollah drone that we downed a few weeks ago. We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the IDF tweeted.

Hezbollah, a Shia paramilitary group and political party, has been designated as a terrorist organization in Israel.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Israel Lebanon From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

3 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

3 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

52 minutes ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

52 minutes ago

NCOC conducts demand- supply analysis for uninterr ..

54 minutes ago

Vaccinated Americans don't need masks outdoors awa ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.