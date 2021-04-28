Israeli Military Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone Flying From Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday they had downed an unmanned aircraft that they believe was launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

"Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel today.

In addition, we located another Hezbollah drone that we downed a few weeks ago. We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the IDF tweeted.

Hezbollah, a Shia paramilitary group and political party, has been designated as a terrorist organization in Israel.