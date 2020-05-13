UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Military Shoots Palestinian Teen In Southern West Bank - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:56 PM

Israeli Military Shoots Palestinian Teen in Southern West Bank - Reports

A 15-year-old Palestinian teen was killed and four others were injured during clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Fawwar refugee camp located in the province of Hebron in the southern West Bank, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A 15-year-old Palestinian teen was killed and four others were injured during clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Fawwar refugee camp located in the province of Hebron in the southern West Bank, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Health Ministry.

The WAFA news outlet reported that the clashes took place between the Palestinians and the IDF as the latter broke into the camp. The soldiers opened fire on locals, which resulted in the immediate death of a Palestinian teen.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Four other Palestinians were also injured during the clashes, according to WAFA.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old IDF soldier was killed during a military operation conducted in Palestine's town of Yaabad in the northern part of the West Bank. According to local media reports, one of the Palestinians threw a rock from the roof of a house, which then heavily struck the serviceman's head, leaving him with no chances of survival.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Israel Palestine Bank Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

7 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

3 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

3 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

25 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.