Israeli Military Shoots Palestinian Teen in Southern West Bank - Reports

A 15-year-old Palestinian teen was killed and four others were injured during clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Fawwar refugee camp located in the province of Hebron in the southern West Bank, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A 15-year-old Palestinian teen was killed and four others were injured during clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Fawwar refugee camp located in the province of Hebron in the southern West Bank, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Health Ministry.

The WAFA news outlet reported that the clashes took place between the Palestinians and the IDF as the latter broke into the camp. The soldiers opened fire on locals, which resulted in the immediate death of a Palestinian teen.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Four other Palestinians were also injured during the clashes, according to WAFA.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old IDF soldier was killed during a military operation conducted in Palestine's town of Yaabad in the northern part of the West Bank. According to local media reports, one of the Palestinians threw a rock from the roof of a house, which then heavily struck the serviceman's head, leaving him with no chances of survival.