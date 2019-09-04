The Israeli military shut Palestinian worshipers out of a mosque in Hebron in the occupied West Bank ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, a Sputnik correspondent said

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Israeli military shut Palestinian worshipers out of a mosque in Hebron in the occupied West Bank ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Netanyahu was expected on Wednesday to deliver a speech at the Ibrahimi Mosque, known as the Cave of the Patriarchs to the Israelis.

Hebron has a predominantly Palestinian population, with Israeli settlers living under heavy military protection.