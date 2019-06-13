Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Infrastructure in Response to Palestinian Attack- Statement

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Israeli military struck underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas group in retaliation for a rocket attack from Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday morning.

"A rocket was launched from Gaza at Israeli civilians last night. It did not reach its target, as it was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. We responded to the attack by striking an underground terror infrastructure in a Hamas compound in Gaza," the statement said.

Israel designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying that the group has a terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and carries out terrorist attacks in the region.

Tensions repeatedly flare up in the region, resulting in casualties from both Israelis and Palestinians. The recent spike of violence took place in early May. Back then Israel said that it detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The IDF responded by hitting Hamas and other terrorist targets.

The violence resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and several Israelis. Most of the victims were civilians.