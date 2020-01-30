Israeli Military to Create Special Group on Land Annexation Under US Mideast Peace Plan

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that he had ordered the creation of a special group that will work on implementing the provision of the US "deal of the century" on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, which envisages the expansion of Israel's sovereignty over Jewish settlements on the West Bank and the Jordan River valley

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that he had ordered the creation of a special group that will work on implementing the provision of the US "deal of the century" on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, which envisages the expansion of Israel's sovereignty over Jewish settlements on the West Bank and the Jordan River valley.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his "Peace to Prosperity" plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Its primary objective revolves around the two-state solution, complete with a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

"In order to not miss a historic opportunity, I not only offer, but also act. That is why I am reporting this morning that I have ordered the establishment of a special group to implement the decision on the law on the Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria Area [the Israeli name for the West Bank] and the Jordan Valley," Bennett said.

The Middle East peace plan allows Israel to annex Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank, keeping the territory fragmented into Arab and Jewish zones policed by the Israeli military. In exchange, Israel pledges to halt the construction of new settlements for four years. It also calls for Israel's annexation of the Jordan River valley as a special security zone. The United States and Israel would form a joint committee to monitor the deal's implementation.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected Trump's initiative, saying the Palestinians would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.