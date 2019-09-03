Israeli Military Uncovers Hezbollah Missile Production Site in Eastern Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that they uncovered a site that belongs to the Hezbollah movement in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon that consists of several complexes set up to produce engines and warheads for precision-guided missiles

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that they uncovered a site that belongs to the Hezbollah movement in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon that consists of several complexes set up to produce engines and warheads for precision-guided missiles.

"The facility was established in recent years as a site for the production of weapons, led by Iran and Hezbollah," the military said in a statement.

According to the statement, there are several complexes for the "production of engines and warheads for missiles with a target accuracy of about 10 meters.

Israel previously accused Iran and Hezbollah of resuming attempts to establish the production of precision-guided missiles in Lebanon after a series of failures in this matter.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israel's anti-Hezbollah operations, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran-backed and Lebanon-based Hezbollah to be its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.