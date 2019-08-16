UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Minister Describes Pro-Palestine US Congresswoman's Visit Request As Provocation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Israeli Minister Describes Pro-Palestine US Congresswoman's Visit Request as Provocation

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri labeled on Friday the story around US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's visit request as a provocation that was invented by the pro-Palestinian lawmaker to once again verbally attack Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri labeled on Friday the story around US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's visit request as a provocation that was invented by the pro-Palestinian lawmaker to once again verbally attack Israel.

On Thursday, the Israeli government said Tlaib and US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who were due to visit the country next week, were barred from entry because of their support for a Palestinian-lead boycott movement. Deri later satisfied a request made by Tlaib to allow her entry on humanitarian grounds, so that she would be able to visit her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank. However, the access was contingent upon her agreement to "respect the restrictions imposed on her" and her promise "not to advance boycotts against Israel during her visit.

" Earlier on Friday, Tlaib tweeted that she would not visit her grandmother "under these oppressive conditions" set by the Israeli government, whom she accused of "racist policies."

"Rep. Tlaib just tweeted that she won't be coming to Israel. Just yesterday she sent me a letter, asking to visit her 90 year old grandmother saying, 'it might be my last chance to meet her.' I approved her request as a gesture of goodwill on a humanitarian basis, but it was just a provocative request, aimed at bashing the State of Israel. Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother," Deri wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned that Israel would show "great weakness" if it allowed the two congresswomen to visit the country.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Interior Minister Twitter Visit Trump Bank From Government Agreement Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

17 minutes ago

University of Karachi signs MoU with DICE to foste ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi extends deadline for submitt ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker, deputy grieve over loss ..

17 minutes ago

Macron Wants to Meet Zelenskyy After Talks With Pu ..

17 minutes ago

Interior minister condemns Quetta blast

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.