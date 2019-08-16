(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri labeled on Friday the story around US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's visit request as a provocation that was invented by the pro-Palestinian lawmaker to once again verbally attack Israel.

On Thursday, the Israeli government said Tlaib and US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who were due to visit the country next week, were barred from entry because of their support for a Palestinian-lead boycott movement. Deri later satisfied a request made by Tlaib to allow her entry on humanitarian grounds, so that she would be able to visit her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank. However, the access was contingent upon her agreement to "respect the restrictions imposed on her" and her promise "not to advance boycotts against Israel during her visit.

" Earlier on Friday, Tlaib tweeted that she would not visit her grandmother "under these oppressive conditions" set by the Israeli government, whom she accused of "racist policies."

"Rep. Tlaib just tweeted that she won't be coming to Israel. Just yesterday she sent me a letter, asking to visit her 90 year old grandmother saying, 'it might be my last chance to meet her.' I approved her request as a gesture of goodwill on a humanitarian basis, but it was just a provocative request, aimed at bashing the State of Israel. Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother," Deri wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned that Israel would show "great weakness" if it allowed the two congresswomen to visit the country.