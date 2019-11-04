Israeli Minister Not Ruling Out Military Operation in Gaza After Weekend Fire Exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Israel "will be forced" to launch a military operation in the Gaza Strip unless the situation on the borders is normalized after the recent fire exchange with the Hamas movement, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday.

At a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an "explosive" situation had developed on the eastern, northern and southern borders of Israel, pledging that the government would continue to work "in all directions" to ensure security.

"As it looks like now, it seems that we will be forced to launch a large military operation .

.. If there is no way out, we will also start a ground operation to destroy the Hamas rule [in Gaza]," Steinitz told Israel's Army Radio.

The statements follow another round of escalation on the borders with the Palestinian enclave in the early hours of Saturday, when the Israeli military attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to two rockets fired at Israeli settlements. Out of the 10 rockets from Gaza, eight were intercepted by Israeli missile defense system. One of the shells damaged an apartment building in the city of Sderot, there were no injuries.