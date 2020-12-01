Israeli Minister Receives Bahraini Delegation as Part of Efforts to Promote Mutual Tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Israeli Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen on Tuesday received an official delegation from Bahrain led by Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani that arrived to promote tourism between the countries.

"I am honored to welcome Minister Al Zayani, who arrived with the head of the tourism department and representatives of the business sector to promote tourism between the countries. The opening of direct flights and travel of people between the countries is an important step towards establishing peace between the countries," Farkash-Hacohen said, as quoted by the press service of the Israeli government.

The sides are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in tourism, which envisions creating a bilateral forum to promote mutual tourism, among other things.

This is the second official visit of Bahrain's delegation to the country following the Israeli government's ratification of the joint communique on the normalization of relations with Bahrain signed in mid-September. The first one took place on November 18, with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani heading the delegation.