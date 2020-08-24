Israeli Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Knesset Members Quarantined - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Israel's Aliyah and Integration Minister Pinina Tamano-Shata has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

Tamano-Shata tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the newspaper cited a Knesset spokesperson as saying. Some Knesset members, including Walid Taha and Ayelet Shaked will now have to enter quarantine, having come into contact with Tamano-Shata.

On Sunday, Israel registered over 500 new coronavirus cases with the total number of confirmed cases now standing at 102,380, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll stands at 834, with 15 new COVID-19 fatalities confirmed on Sunday.

As of Sunday night, there are 22,045 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 398 of the patients are in serious condition and 115 of them are on lung ventilators, according to health ministry data. More than 79,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel.