Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters: monitor

A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes on the Damascus airport area hadkilled at least three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.