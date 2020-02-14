UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Missile Attack On Syria Kills 7 Fighters: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters: monitor

A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes on the Damascus airport area hadkilled at least three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Israel Iran Damascus From Airport

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

49 seconds ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

32 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

23 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

23 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

23 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.