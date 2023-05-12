UrduPoint.com

Israeli Missile Hits Residential Building In Gaza, Leaving 3 Dead, 10 Injured - Army Radio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 09:56 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Three Palestinians have been killed and ten injured as a result of an Israeli missile hitting a residential building in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces' Army Radio reported on Friday.

After the IDF's attack, sirens warning of rocket attacks were heard in the settlements bordering the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the IDF launched air strikes against two field command posts of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip that it said had been used for planning and control of missile attacks against Israel.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched the operation "Shield and Arrow," conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 500 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF.

As many as 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

