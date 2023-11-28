Open Menu

Israeli Mother Commends Hamas For Daughter's Kind Treatment In Gaza Captivity

JERUSALEM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) An Israeli mother, Danielle Aloni, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Hamas fighters in a letter for their kindness towards her daughter Emilia during their 49-day captivity in Gaza.

The temporary truce agreement between Hamas and Israel led to their release on November 24.

Aloni, in the letter shared on the Qassam Brigades' Telegram account, thanked Hamas for their extraordinary humanity and care, emphasizing that her daughter felt like a queen in Gaza.

The mother wished for genuine friendship and extended compassion to Hamas despite the challenging circumstances and losses they faced in Gaza. The Aloni duo was among 24 Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

