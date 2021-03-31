UrduPoint.com
Israeli National Admits Selling Guns, Drugs on Dark Web in Guilty Plea - US Justice Dept.

An Israeli citizen pleaded guilty today for his role in operating DeepDotWeb (DDW), a website that connected internet users with Darknet marketplaces, where they purchased illegal firearms, malware and hacking tools, stolen financial data, heroin and fentanyl, and other contraband, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) An Israeli citizen pleaded guilty today for his role in operating DeepDotWeb (DDW), a website that connected internet users with Darknet marketplaces, where they purchased illegal firearms, malware and hacking tools, stolen financial data, heroin and fentanyl, and other contraband, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Tal Prihar served as a broker for illegal Darknet marketplaces - helping such marketplaces find customers for fentanyl, firearms, and other dangerous contraband - and profited from the illegal business that ensued," Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a press release.

Prihar, 37, an Israeli citizen residing in Brazil, owned and operated DDW, which provided users with direct links to illegal Darknet market places in exchange for kickbacks paid in Bitcoins worth about $8.4 million, the release said.

To conceal the payments, Prihar transferred the money from DDW to other bitcoin accounts and to bank accounts he controlled in shell companies, the release added.

Prihar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the release.

