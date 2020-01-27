Israeli National Issachar Partially Admits Her Guilt - Moscow Region Ombudswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Israeli national Naama Issachar, serving a prison term in Russia for drug trafficking, partially admitted her guilt, Moscow region human rights commissioner Yekaterina Semenova said Monday.

Issachar earlier asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for pardon.

"The petition for pardon was received today, where Naama partially admits that she really transported drugs, but they were for her own use, and the young woman had no intention of trafficking," Semenova told reporters.

She said there was a technical procedure prescribed by the decree on how the release should take place.

"I hope it will happen quickly enough," Semenova said.