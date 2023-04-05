Close
Israeli National Security Minister Calls For Tougher Response To Shelling From Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting of the security cabinet and a tougher response to a recent series of missile strikes from the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday night, 18 missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with most of them falling onto the fields or being intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

"Hamas rockets require more of a response than bombing sand dunes and unmanned positions.

The time has come for heads to roll in Gaza. We cannot compromise on the policy of responding seriously to every rocket attack," Ben-Gvir was quoted by the Arutz Sheva news outlet as saying.

He added that the Israeli government, of which he is a member, "needs to respond with force" to such incidents.

Following the attacks from the Gaza Strip, Israel conducted a series of retaliatory strikes on objects of HAMAS there overnight.

