UrduPoint.com

Israeli Nationals Warned Of Increased Terrorist Threat Abroad - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Israeli Nationals Warned of Increased Terrorist Threat Abroad - Security Council

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Israeli National Security Council on Monday warned the country's citizens of an increased threat of terrorist acts abroad, which may be staged by Iran or Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

"According to our estimates, Iran will continue to damage Israeli targets in the upcoming period both in neighboring countries and in Western and European states," the council said in a statement.

The statement also said that IS and its supporters continue to show motivation to stage terrorist attacks, targeting Jewish and Israeli objects among others.

Last Monday, the head of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), David Barnea, said that Israel had thwarted dozens of terrorist attacks allegedly planned by Iran on Israeli citizens and Jewish communities around the world. Barnea claimed these attacks were state terror carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian organizations on the orders of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Israel Iran Russia Holidays David May Jew

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

24 minutes ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

27 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

2 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.