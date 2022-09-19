Israeli Nationals Warned of Increased Terrorist Threat Abroad - Security Council

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Israeli National Security Council on Monday warned the country's citizens of an increased threat of terrorist acts abroad, which may be staged by Iran or Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

"According to our estimates, Iran will continue to damage Israeli targets in the upcoming period both in neighboring countries and in Western and European states," the council said in a statement.

The statement also said that IS and its supporters continue to show motivation to stage terrorist attacks, targeting Jewish and Israeli objects among others.

Last Monday, the head of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), David Barnea, said that Israel had thwarted dozens of terrorist attacks allegedly planned by Iran on Israeli citizens and Jewish communities around the world. Barnea claimed these attacks were state terror carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian organizations on the orders of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.