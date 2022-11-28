Israeli Navy Detains Crew of Two Boats on Suspicion of Smuggling - Reports

The Israeli navy stopped two ships and arrested their crews near the Gaza Strip on suspicion of smuggling Egyptian goods, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday, citing a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces

The detention took place south of the Gaza Strip coast on Sunday night, the newspaper said.

The boats were stopped with warning fire, and their crews of six people were detained and sent for further questioning, the newspaper said. The boats were confiscated, according to the report.

Since 2007, when the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas came to power in the Gaza Strip, Israel has imposed a ground and sea blockade of the region.