MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) A long-range missile of Israeli navy successfully intercepted a modern cruise missile during tests, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday.

"During tests, which are the first of this kind in the world, the BARAK system has successfully completed detection and interception processes under a difficult scenario against the target, which imitated a modern cruise missile," the IDF said.

According to the statement, BARAK is also capable of targeting various air threats, including fighter jets, unmanned aircraft, as well as surface-to-surface and anti-ship missiles.

The BARAK interceptor missile is part of defense systems of a corvette Saar-6.

According to the information of the Israel Aerospace Industries corporation, the missile is an all-weather vertical launch system with a range of 70 kilometers (43 miles).