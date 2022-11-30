UrduPoint.com

Israeli Navy's Long-Range Rocket Intercepts Cruise Missile During Tests - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Israeli Navy's Long-Range Rocket Intercepts Cruise Missile During Tests - IDF

A long-range missile of Israeli navy successfully intercepted a modern cruise missile during tests, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) A long-range missile of Israeli navy successfully intercepted a modern cruise missile during tests, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday.

"During tests, which are the first of this kind in the world, the BARAK system has successfully completed detection and interception processes under a difficult scenario against the target, which imitated a modern cruise missile," the IDF said.

According to the statement, BARAK is also capable of targeting various air threats, including fighter jets, unmanned aircraft, as well as surface-to-surface and anti-ship missiles.

The BARAK interceptor missile is part of defense systems of a corvette Saar-6.

According to the information of the Israel Aerospace Industries corporation, the missile is an all-weather vertical launch system with a range of 70 kilometers (43 miles).

Related Topics

World Israel

Recent Stories

Tunisia v France World Cup starting line-ups

Tunisia v France World Cup starting line-ups

4 minutes ago
 400 children including Afghan refugees enrolled in ..

400 children including Afghan refugees enrolled in schools

4 minutes ago
 1st batch of Pakistani literatures to release in C ..

1st batch of Pakistani literatures to release in China, fostering cultural excha ..

4 minutes ago
 'National Voter's Day' to be celebrated on Decembe ..

'National Voter's Day' to be celebrated on December 7th

4 minutes ago
 DC vows to stern action against profiteers

DC vows to stern action against profiteers

8 minutes ago
 SIU foils drugs smuggling bid, seizes hashish

SIU foils drugs smuggling bid, seizes hashish

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.