Israeli NGO Reports Demolition Of Over 70 Buildings In West Bank's Bedouin Village

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories non-profit organization (B'Tselem) reported on Thursday that a total of 76 buildings belonging to a Palestine-based Bedouin community have been destroyed by the Israeli army.

"Security forces destroyed 76 structures in the Humsa al Bqai'a Bedouin community," B'Tselem wrote on Twitter.

A department of the Israeli Defense Ministry that implements the government's policy over the lands of Judea and Samaria and toward the Gaza Strip, known as the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, told Sputnik that these buildings "were illegally built at a test site."

More Stories From World

