UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Occupation Cost Palestinian Economy $47.7 Billion In 18 Years: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:24 PM

Israeli occupation cost Palestinian economy $47.7 billion in 18 years: UN

Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories has cost Palestine's economy more than $2.5 billion a year for the past two decades, a UN report has said

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories has cost Palestine's economy more than $2.5 billion a year for the past two decades, a UN report has said.

The report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimated the total fiscal loss to the Palestinian government between 2000 and 2017 at $47.7 billion. The figure is almost triple the Palestinian GDP in 2017, the report said.

The figure included $28 billion in accrued interest and $6.6 billion in leakage from Palestinian fiscal revenues.

The report said the amount would have been enough to eliminate the Palestinian government's $17.7 billion budget deficit over the same period more than twice over.

It also argued that if the $47 billion had been invested sensibly in the impoverished Palestinian economy, the money would have created an extra two million jobs over the 18-year period, or 110,000 a year.

"The fiscal crisis in Palestine is very deep and very dangerous," Mutasim Elagraa, an UNCTAD economist, said. "The current fiscal crisis is exclusively owed to the conditions created by the occupation, and if it continues, the very existence of the Palestinian Authority is at risk.

" The report was presented at the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute (MAS) in the West Bank city of Ramallah, home to the Palestinian government.

Misyef Jameel, senior researcher at MAS, who worked on the report, said they only measured the direct fiscal impact.

The real figure for all losses was likely much higher, he said The Palestinian economy has struggled since the foundation of the state of Israel in 1948, the subsequent occupation of Palestinian territories, and the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in the early 1990s.

The Paris Protocol - an agreement signed between the PLO and Israel in 1994- sealed Palestinian economic dependency, giving Israel full control over external borders and the collection of import and value-added taxes.

Experts say that Israel has utilised these benefits to strangle the Palestinian economy, imposing closures on the occupied Palestinian territories and withholding revenue owed to the PA in order to achieve political gains.

Related Topics

United Nations Import Israel Palestine Budget Bank Paris Oslo Ramallah Same Money 2017 All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm ..

3 minutes ago

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

5 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

12 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

9 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

32 minutes ago

DPRK ruling party to hold meeting to discuss situa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.