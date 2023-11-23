Open Menu

Israeli Officials Say No Gaza Pause, Hostage Releases Before Friday

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Israeli officials said there would be no pause in the Gaza fighting or any release of hostages held by Hamas before Friday, despite the two sides agreeing a truce.

The agreement was approved by the Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday.

But an Israeli official told AFP early Thursday there would be no halt in the fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers "before Friday".

The official's comments came shortly after national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said late Wednesday that none of the hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 would be freed before Friday.

"The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly," he said in a statement.

"The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday."

Related Topics

Israel Gaza October Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

11 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

11 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

11 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

11 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

11 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

12 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

12 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

12 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

12 hours ago

More Stories From World