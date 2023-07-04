Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Israeli Operation in Jenin May Last for Hours, Days - IDF

Israel's security operation in the West Bank town of Jenin may take hours or even days to achieve its objectives, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told RIA Novosti on Tuesday

"The operation may take hours to complete but, depending on the situation on the ground, it may take a day or possibly two. We hope that won't happen," Maria Michelson said.

Israel launched the ground-and-air attack on a sprawling refugee camp in Jenin on Sunday night in a bid to flush out Palestinian militants and destroy their infrastructure.

The Palestinian health authority said 10 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

Michelson said the operation, the biggest launched by Israel in decades, took two months to prepare but the need for it had been felt for a year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the densely populated camp in the Israel-occupied West Bank "a terrorist safe haven" and promised that the IDF would not leave until all goals were met.

