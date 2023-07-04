Israeli Operation in Jenin Will Further Increase Tensions - Jordanian Foreign Minister

Israel's military operation in the Palestinian Jenin refugee camp will only increase tensions and violence, affecting the entire region, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Israel's military operation in the Palestinian Jenin refugee camp will only increase tensions and violence, affecting the entire region, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Tuesday.

"We demand an immediate halt to aggression and call on the international community to act quickly and effectively to stop this aggression, which will only increase tensions and violence and affect the entire region," Safadi said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Safadi said that the only way to establish peace in the region is to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The minister added that Ankara and Amman have agreed to hold a joint economic commission meeting in the near future, as well as to hold regular political consultations.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years on the night from Sunday to Monday. Israel Defense Forces aircraft launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

On Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least eight Palestinians had been killed and over 80 injured in the attacks.