Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed To Form New Government, Returns Mandate

Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed to Form New Government, Returns Mandate

Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's Kahol-Lavan opposition bloc, returned the mandate to form a government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's Kahol-Lavan opposition bloc, returned the mandate to form a government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

"Kahol-Lavan leader Benny Gantz spoke to President Reuven Rivlin and told him that he was unable to form a government," the politician's headquarters said.

More Stories From World

