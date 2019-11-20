Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed to Form New Government, Returns Mandate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Benny Gantz, leader of Israel 's Kahol-Lavan opposition bloc, returned the mandate to form a government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

"Kahol-Lavan leader Benny Gantz spoke to President Reuven Rivlin and told him that he was unable to form a government," the politician's headquarters said.