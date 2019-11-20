Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed to Form New Government, Returns Mandate

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:59 PM
Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's Kahol-Lavan opposition bloc, returned the mandate to form a government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin
"Kahol-Lavan leader Benny Gantz spoke to President Reuven Rivlin and told him that he was unable to form a government," the politician's headquarters said.