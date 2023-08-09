Open Menu

Israeli Opposition Leader Discusses Cooperation With UAE Foreign Minister In Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Leader of the Israeli opposition, former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that on Tuesday he had met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Italy, where they discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"I was pleased to meet with my friend and fellow traveler, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Italy today. We discussed strategic cooperation, relations with the Gulf countries and the promotion of projects for further cooperation and deepening of common interests and relations between countries," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

In May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to be held in Dubai in November 2023.

The US launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed a set of documents known as the Abraham Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December of that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declarative section of the Accords, but did not sign the relevant document with Israel, unlike other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue.

