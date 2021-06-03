Israeli Opposition Leader Lapid Tells Israeli President He Managed to Form Government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, told President Reuven Rivlin that he had succeeded in forming a government coalition, the Yesh Atid party said.

"Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid announced to President Reuven Rivlin that he had successfully completed the work on forming a government," the party said.

The information was confirmed by Rivlin's office.

"Lapid spoke by phone with the president and informed him that the government would support parties Yesh Atid, Kahol Lavan, Yamina, Labor Party, Our Home is Israel, New Hope, Meretz and Ra'am," it said.