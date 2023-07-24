Israeli Opposition Leader Says Attempts to Reach Compromise on Judicial Overhaul Failed

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid admitted Monday that his attempts to strike a compromise on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform had failed after lengthy talks.

"We have done everything in the last few weeks and especially in the last 48 hours to reach a compromise ... but this government is impossible to compromise with ... They want to destroy the country," Lapid said in parliament.

The former Israeli prime minister spoke ahead of a vote on a bill that seeks to limit the ability of judges to overturn government decisions that they deem unreasonable.

If passed, the "reasonableness clause" will be the first piece of Netanyahu's judicial reform to become law.

Lapid called Netanyahu's coalition government "the most irresponsible" in the history of the Jewish state. Opposition parties plan to boycott the vote, Israeli news website Ynet reported.

The judicial reform also seeks to limit the Supreme Court's powers and give the government more say in appointing judges, which the right-wing government says will restore the balance of power, while critics argue it will undermine democracy.