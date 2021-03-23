Israeli Opposition Leaders Vote in Ongoing Legislative Elections, Urge for Power Change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Israel's opposition parties, including the chairman of Israel's Yesh Atid largest opposition faction, Yair Lapid, already cast their votes during the ongoing snap parliamentary elections and called for a transition of power to avoid a fifth round of elections.

On Tuesday, Israel decides for the fourth time in two years the fate of the country's unicameral national legislature, the Knesset, as the 23rd parliament convocation was automatically dissolved in late December after failing to pass the 2020 state budget on time. By noon local time (10:00 GMT), the voter turnout was at 25.4 percent, down 2.2 compared to March 2020 elections, according to Israel's central election commission.

"This is the moment of truth for the State of Israel, and in the end it all comes down to two options: either there is a great future, or a government of darkness, racism and homophobia that will take the money of working people and hand it over to non-working ones. [A government] that will not work for those who keep this country alive ” people who work, pay taxes, serve in the military," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

Latest pre-election polls showed Yesh Atid taking the second place right after the ruling Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Lapid intends to challenge the premier to form a majority coalition.

During the vote, Nitzan Horowitz, a leader of Meretz, one of Israel's oldest left-wing factions, highlighted in a conversation with Sputnik the importance of participating in the elections to change the current government.

"We hope that an impact of the Meretz party will increase throughout these elections, and our party will become a part of the government replacing Netanyahu. Netanyahu must leave ... During three elections in a row, Netanyahu reached no majority," Horowitz said. According to opinion polls, Meretz teeters on the verge of the electoral threshold.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, a leader of the centrist and liberal Blue and White political bloc, voted in the city of Rosh Haayin and also urged citizens to vote for a change of power to avoid a fifth round of elections. The Blue and White political alliance also maintains a fragile position and may fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Earlier in the day, Israel's top officials, including Netanyahu, his wife, Sarah, and President Reuven Rivlin, whose presidential term expires in July, also participated in the vote, which takes place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in large cities and from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in small towns on Tuesday.