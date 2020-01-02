UrduPoint.com
Israeli Opposition Says Netanyahu Confirmed Guilt By Asking For Immunity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Israeli Opposition Says Netanyahu Confirmed Guilt by Asking for Immunity

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The recent request for immunity by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrates that he knows he is guilty, Benny Gantz, the leader of the opposition Blue and White party, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu asked the speaker of the Israeli parliament to grant him parliamentary immunity.

"Netanyahu knows that he is guilty. When one knows that one is innocent, he is unafraid to present himself before the court," Gantz said in a speech broadcast via the internet.

Another prominent Israeli politician and the leader of Yisrael Beytenu party, Avigdor Lieberman, wrote on Twitter that his party would vote against granting immunity to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage. In November, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on the charges of bribery.

