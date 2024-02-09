Open Menu

Israeli Ops In Rafah Would Add To 'endless Tragedy' In Gaza: UN Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week said he had ordered troops to prepare to go into the city.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the humanitarian situation in Rafah was increasingly desperate.

More than 1.2 million people -- about half of the entire population of the Gaza Strip -- were now crowded into the city, sleeping on the streets in makeshift accommodation, with food and water scarce.

"Any large-scale military operation among this population can only lead to an additional layer of endless tragedy that's unfolding," he told reporters in Jerusalem.

"There's a sense of growing anxiety and growing panic in Rafah. People have absolutely no idea where to go after Rafah."

Lazzarini said air strikes had hit near UNRWA's base in Rafah on Thursday, heightening tensions and fear among civilians, and putting into doubt the agency's overall relief effort.

UNRWA operations in Gaza were "on edge", he said, adding: "I don't know how long we will be able to operate in such a high-risk environment."

The agency chief said the situation was worsening throughout southern Gaza, where police were becoming increasingly reluctant to provide escorts for aid trucks that were being mobbed by Gazans desperate for food.

On top of that, eight police were killed in three separate air strikes in the last four days, he said, adding: "They're saying enough is enough."

Lazzarini had previously warned that the lives of at least 300,000 people in central and northern Gaza were at risk because of a lack of food but UNRWA was unable to get to the region.

The last time the agency was allowed to deliver supplies to the area was on January 23.

The United States on Thursday warned Israel that a push into Rafah without proper planning could lead to a "disaster" for civilians.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Nations Israel Water Gaza Jerusalem Lead United States January Refugee Top Million

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

4 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

4 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

4 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

5 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

5 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

10 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

14 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

14 hours ago

More Stories From World