UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Orthodox Activists Hand Out Anti-Coronavirus Charms At Polling Places - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:46 PM

Israeli Orthodox Activists Hand Out Anti-Coronavirus Charms at Polling Places - Reports

Activists from Israel's ultra-Orthodox party Shas are handing out special charms offering divine protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at polling places as Israelis cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Activists from Israel's ultra-Orthodox party Shas are handing out special charms offering divine protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at polling places as Israelis cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections, media reported on Monday.

Israel is holdings its third general election in 12 months to hopefully resolve the deadlock between the two main political powers � Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the Blue and White alliance led by his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz � which have been unable to secure an absolute majority or form a coalition.

The vote comes in the wake of news that 10 Israelis have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 5,630 Israeli citizens are currently under home quarantine after returning from trips abroad, but the authorities have set up 16 special polling places for them, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli police have also deployed uniformed and undercover officers to polling places to foil any attempts to disrupt the vote or spread fake news about the virus, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Israel Vote Alliance Media From Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB moves new reference against Nawaz, Zardari and ..

4 minutes ago

Work on Kartarpur Corridor project phase II to sta ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi division likely to get four new hospita ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescues 2733 people in February in Kha ..

4 minutes ago

China's IP protection spurs growth of foreign pate ..

4 minutes ago

Iran reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, raising t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.