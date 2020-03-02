Israeli Orthodox Activists Hand Out Anti-Coronavirus Charms at Polling Places - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Activists from Israel's ultra-Orthodox party Shas are handing out special charms offering divine protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at polling places as Israelis cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections, media reported on Monday

Israel is holdings its third general election in 12 months to hopefully resolve the deadlock between the two main political powers � Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the Blue and White alliance led by his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz � which have been unable to secure an absolute majority or form a coalition.

The vote comes in the wake of news that 10 Israelis have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 5,630 Israeli citizens are currently under home quarantine after returning from trips abroad, but the authorities have set up 16 special polling places for them, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli police have also deployed uniformed and undercover officers to polling places to foil any attempts to disrupt the vote or spread fake news about the virus, the newspaper added.