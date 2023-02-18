Israeli-Owned Ship Attacked in Arabian Sea - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) An Israeli vessel was attacked a week ago in the Arabian Sea; Iran is allegedly behind the attack, the Al Arabiya tv channel reports citing sources.

The tanker, owned by Israeli billionaire and shipping magnate Eyal Ofer, did not sustain any damage as a result of the attack, the sources said on Friday.

Iran is behind the attack, the sources told Al Arabiya.

Israeli media reported on Friday that the Campo Square was attacked by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) using several drones and vessels. The Liberian-flagged vessel reportedly belonged to the Zodiac Maritime company.