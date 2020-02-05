UrduPoint.com
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution Based On Int'l Law Key For Mideast Peace- UN Chief

Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is fundamental to sustaining peace in the Middle East and any settlement should be based on international law and relevant UN resolutions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is fundamental to sustaining peace in the Middle East and any settlement should be based on international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"We know that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains key to sustainable peace in the Middle East. Its persistence reverberates far beyond Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, and it continues to further radicalization across the region," Guterres said. "That is why we have been repeatedly raising alerts about actions that would erode the possibility of a viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on the two-state solution and that are contrary to international law and UN resolutions."

Guterres pointed out the actions that might compromise a peaceful settlement include the expansion and acceleration of illegal settlement activities in the West Bank, ongoing demolitions and seizures of Palestinian property and the status of Jerusalem.

"We also have repeatedly stated that Jerusalem remains a final status issue; the city's future can only be resolved on the basis of international law and through negotiations between the parties," Guterres said.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, which envisions Israel annexing settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The Trump peace plan also envisions the Palestinians doubling the territory they currently hold and receiving $50 billion in investment to spur the economy. However, the plan states Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan while the Palestinian leaders said they outright reject it.

