Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution Should Be Future-Oriented - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:57 PM

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution Should Be Future-Oriented - Putin

The parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be guided by a historical perspective and outlook for the future rather than opportunistic approach, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be guided by a historical perspective and outlook for the future rather than opportunistic approach, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

On Friday evening, Putin had a video-conference with the heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The video is posted on the Kremlin website.

"It is very important to look to the future; it is very important not to be guided by short-term political considerations, but to look at creating conditions for a stable settlement with a long historical perspective," Putin said while speaking about the prospects for a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He expressed hope that the so-called two-state solution, which envisions a peaceful coexistence of two independent sovereign countries, would be implemented "on the basis of the mutual interests of the peoples living in this region, and taking into account the perspective.

"

According to the Russian president, Moscow is ready to actively cooperate with all participants of the peace process and contribute to the resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, given Moscow has been involved in the middle East processes for many decades.

Regional stability and security cannot be ensured without the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Putin added, outlining the necessity of restoring multilateral formats of cooperation and discussion of existing problems.

"The issue of the Palestinian settlement must not be pushed out of sight of international politics, as it is urgent and imports not only for the Arab world but for the whole world," Putin said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is an official media partner of Russia's flagship economic forum.

