UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation At 'Unprecedented' Levels Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Guterres

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:34 PM

Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation at 'Unprecedented' Levels Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Guterres

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have achieved extraordinary levels of cooperation in their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Israel and the Palestinian Authority have achieved extraordinary levels of cooperation in their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on Friday.

"Cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and indirectly, Hamas in Gaza, reached unprecedented levels in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," Guterres said.

Guterres outlined in the report the impact of his call to immediately halt fighting everywhere in the world in order to focus together on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Gaza Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Trophies should be won, not given’

1 minute ago

Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

15 minutes ago

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner seeks ulema help to ta ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court Registrar Office returns petition se ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat procurement arrangements completed: Minister ..

2 minutes ago

KP Health Care Commission starts probe into nurse' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.