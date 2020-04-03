Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation at 'Unprecedented' Levels Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Guterres

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have achieved extraordinary levels of cooperation in their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Israel and the Palestinian Authority have achieved extraordinary levels of cooperation in their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on Friday.

"Cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and indirectly, Hamas in Gaza, reached unprecedented levels in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," Guterres said.

Guterres outlined in the report the impact of his call to immediately halt fighting everywhere in the world in order to focus together on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.